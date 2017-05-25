UPDATE: 2 officers sick as fumes temporarily close north precinc - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: 2 officers sick as fumes temporarily close north precinct

(Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC) (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police Department’s north precinct is closed because of fumes, according to a lieutenant.

Lt. Sean Edwards confirms that two officers fell ill. No word on their condition. 

Officers were moved to a substation at the Sheraton Hotel for roll call. 

