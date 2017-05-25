Veterans town hall meeting Thursday in Tuscaloosa

Veterans can get help Thursday in Tuscaloosa with health care concerns and benefits claims.



The Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold a quarterly veterans town hall meeting May 25 at 10 a.m. in the sports atrium of building 137.



The purpose of the meeting is for veterans to discuss their health care needs. The meeting will also help VA medical center leaders get feedback about veterans’ experiences with the medical center.



The event is co-sponsored by the Montgomery Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Montevallo National VA Cemetery. Representatives of the Montgomery office and the Montevallo cemetery will be on hand to answer questions related to veterans benefits and also to provide on-site claims assistance.



“We’ve gotten tremendous feedback from veterans about how valuable it is to have the Veterans Benefits Administration staff come here to attend these town halls because it prevents them from having to drive to Montgomery to get that assistance,” Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Damon Stevenson said.



