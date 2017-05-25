Mickey: Clearing skies for Thursday

After experiencing overnight showers, we begin our Thursday with mostly cloudy skies in central and east Alabama. Our western counties are already seeing clearing skies. Temperatures started out in the 50s this morning.

This afternoon should be very pleasant. Look for low humidity levels with highs warming into the 70s and winds out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight should see clear skies with lows in the upper 50s, The winds are expected to die off to a light clip.

Friday should see lots of sunshine and much warmer air. If you had to pick two days to enjoy the holiday weekend, I would go with Friday and Saturday. Look for morning temperatures in the 60s to 70s and highs in the 80s.

Our next best chance of rain and storms looks to be Sunday into Memorial Day Monday. At this point it does not look like we will see severe storms to close out our holiday weekend.

Spotty shower chances take us into our new workweek.

Have a happy Thursday and enjoy a nice weather afternoon!

