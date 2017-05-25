Man arrested after early morning chase in Birmingham

Birmingham police arrested a person they think is responsible for several break-ins Thursday morning after a chase.

The man, who is suspected in burglaries in both Birmingham and Mountain Brook, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Carraway Boulevard near Red Mountain Expressway in downtown Birmingham.

Formal charges have not been filed against the man.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.