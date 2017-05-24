State Troopers prepare for Memorial Day travel

Alabama State Troopers have investigated ten fatalities on Blount County Roads in the last two weeks.

Six of those deaths were children.

Those deaths came as we approach one of the busiest travel holidays--Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day to Labor Day is 100 days and during those 100 days, we usually have the highest number of the fatalities during the year. We're already way ahead of last year and unless people change their driving attitude we don't look forward to what the summer has the hold for state trooper's working crashes,” said Trooper Chuck Daniel.

It’s been a deadly year on Alabama roads. More than 250 people were killed in traffic accidents. Troopers are worried that number could increase if drivers don’t change their driving behaviors.

“Make sure you are obeying all traffic laws because will have as many troopers out as we have available to enforce those traffic laws. We are looking for certain driving behaviors. We’re looking for speeding, would be looking for seatbelts not being worn. We are looking for drivers who are impaired as well as drivers were distracting you so cell phone devices to text.” Daniel said.

Every available trooper will be working area highways to prevent an accident from happening.

For Memorial Day, we have a lot of traffic going to our area waterways like our lakes and not just to the beach.

“It will be a lot of people going in a lot of different directions. We want everyone to get there safely and get home safely and to do that you had to be focus on your driving. Driving is the most dangerous thing you do in your life,” continued Daniel.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.