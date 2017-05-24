On Your Side Investigators: Mice problem at Tom Brown Village has Birmingham Housing Authority taking quick action

The Birmingham Housing Authority is currently working on a plan to address how it deals with pest control after residents complained about mice living in their apartments at Tom Brown Village.

A resident who doesn’t want us to say her name shot over an hour-long cell phone video showing mice coming and going from behind her stove. You can see plenty of mice droppings in the kitchen drawers.

"We pretty much living with the rats. They living with us for free. They keep making new holes in my house. They eating my baby's bottles up and pacifiers. They eating our bread and food,” the woman said.

Another lady who lives nearby has been dealing with mice for about a year.

"When I was growing up, when you see a mouse, you yell. They run. These mice here? They'll look at you up and down like, uh, what you doing in my house,” The woman said. “We had a party one night and they cut down the music and said look. We all looked to the side and a rat had some paper in his hand like he's just sitting there wanting to play cards with us.”

Residents believe the mice are coming from a nearby construction site that was once a vacant lot. Once residents complain to the on-site manager, pest control does show up. But they feel more could be done to get rid of the rodents.

"I'd rather they move me out of here until they get this together,” a resident said.

After we started making calls, the Birmingham Housing Authority says it plans to overhaul its pest control plan.

"FOX6 has contacted us about a few complaints and we've addressed those as they have arrived to our office and as other complaints come to our level, we'll go out and treat those individually,” Joseph Bryant with the Birmingham Housing Authority said. “Now we're at the point where we want to treat the entire complex and again we want an aggressive plan of action that will include multiple pest control crews starting early next week and a weekly report of the progress."

Bryant says residents should keep their places clean and don't leave food out to attract mice.

"It takes all of us working together to make this happen. Again, having mice is not an indication of anyone being unclean. Obviously, this can happen in older apartments, older buildings. We believe with the demolition of some older buildings nearby. It has exacerbated an issue,” Bryant added.

The Housing Authority has thousands of apartments. Once it receives complaints from residents, Bryant tells us they try and address them as quickly as possible.

