Tuscaloosa Mayor releases details of 4-year city plan

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox sharing new details of his plan for the new term in office he's starting this week.

Maddox wants to implement a new economic model for Tuscaloosa that reflects current economic trends, that includes thinking of more ways to generate revenue.

The shared economic plan laid out for the next four years involves utilizing natural resources, digital thinking, marketing, and higher education.

“I think we are going to be stronger than ever we’ve always been well managed we are going to be fiscally disciplined and we are going to continue to be strategic,” said Maddox.

But how does that strategy impact you?

“We don't have enough things for kids,” said Tuscaloosa resident Deone Edwards



Edwards is a mom who lives on the south side of town. She doesn't think residents and their needs are a priority in the city.

“Everything that's being brought up is being brought up by the UA that's really where their focus is at,” said Edwards.

The Mayor wants to change that perception.

“What we must do every day is figure out how we can address the most pressing needs that still creates balance across the city,” said Maddox.

The city council is on board to get tornado recovery primarily in Alberta finally finished, as well as project Nascar.

Those projects are expected to improve transportation and help with economic growth, especially on the West End.

“We do bring different ideas to the table but the end we know it's about Tuscaloosa and as long as we keep that in mind we can do unbelievable things for our community,” said Maddox.

As far as attracting more people to Tuscaloosa, the city plans to bring back their Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show next year.

