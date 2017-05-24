J-P: Expect chilly temperatures overnight with rain ending

Rain is ending overnight with some chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s. You might be searching for the jacket early Thursday.

Get ready for some gorgeous weather Thursday and Friday. We're expecting mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain mild on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. By Friday, we're expecting a significant warm up. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s with plenty

of sunshine.

Saturday is going to be your pool and grilling day as we enter the Memorial Day Weekend. It will be hot with highs reaching 90 degrees. We could see a small chance for rain after 5 p.m. Saturday. The weather should be perfect for outdoor events or even washing

the car.

First Alert: Rain returns to the forecast Sunday afternoon/evening. The highest chances for rain will be Sunday evening through Monday morning. This means the first half of Memorial Day will likely be a bit wet. By Monday afternoon, the rain chances should

decrease. Highs on Memorial Day will reach the lower 80s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the lower to mid-80s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.