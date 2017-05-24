Cullman Co. community remembers teen who died 2 days before graduation

Cold Springs High School senior Nick Johnson had a lot going for him.

He was smart, funny and admired by many.

"Seems like a bad dream. And when I heard he had passed, I thought maybe it's not true," said friend Hannah Stricklin.

Unfortunately, it was.

Nick passed away last Thursday, only two days before his high school graduation. He had been in a car accident a week earlier.

"I never saw him sad or upset," said Stricklin. "Such a sweet guy. Probably one of the nicest people that I know."

The night that Nick passed away, his closest friends came back to the school. Each one carried with them a piece of chalk and wrote messages to their fallen friend on the front of the building.

One of the things you'll see written on the walls is #NickStrong.

That was also what was seen all over the football stadium Tuesday night.

"So we decided that we would play an intrasquad game here at the school. And we would try to take up donations and maybe not charge admission," said Rod Elliott, Cold Springs Football Coach.

More than $2,000 was raised for Nick's family. It's a small gesture from a school and a community still in shock.

"Just a kid that will be truly missed at our school," said Elliott.

