Police: Greensboro HS student fired revolver at another student

A student at Greensboro High School fired a revolver at another student Wednesday, according to police.

Police say a third student tackled the gunman and prevented anyone from getting shot.

Police say the gunman faces attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges. The suspect is a minor and has not been identified.

All three people involved are boys.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. near the school bus drop off.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.