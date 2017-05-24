Police: Greensboro HS student fired revolver at another student - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Police: Greensboro HS student fired revolver at another student

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
GREENSBORO, AL (WBRC) -

A student at Greensboro High School fired a revolver at another student Wednesday, according to police.

Police say a third student tackled the gunman and prevented anyone from getting shot.

Police say the gunman faces attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges. The suspect is a minor and has not been identified.

All three people involved are boys.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. near the school bus drop off.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly