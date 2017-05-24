Greensboro HS student describes school shooting scare

A student at Greensboro High School fired a revolver at another student Wednesday, according to police.

Police say a third student tackled the gunman and prevented anyone from getting shot.

Police say the gunman faces attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges. The suspect is a minor and has not been identified.

All three people involved are boys.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. near the school bus drop off.

A student describes the chaos at Greensboro High School after shots were fired there Wednesday.

Greensboro Police said had it not been for another student tackling the shooter it could've been devastating.

Police Chief Hamilton said two boys who attend the school had been at odds.

The shooter borrowed a revolver from a friend brought it to school and police said that's when he shot at the other student and missed.

Another student who said she saw the shooter running describes the terror that broke.

"I was pretty scared. Never saw this happen before. So, it kind of frightened me. I was glad nobody got hurt because it could have been a lot worse. And, it just shows God watches out for us and we should be thankful. Because this is truly a blessing,” said student Marcelys Nurse

Police are not releasing the name of the shooter because he's underage but they did confirm he faces reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges.

