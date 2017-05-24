New Better Business Bureau report claims donors could donate more wisely

Many people and businesses donated more than $6 million dollars rebuild Tuscaloosa's Salvation Army Shelter after the April 27, 2011 tornado.

"I think that's very important and people giving knowing where their money goes," Ken Swindle said.

Swindle, a Salvation Army board member and former chair of the board, said they can show donors where every dollar donated to them is spent.

"It's OK to ask if this $100 I give will go into a pot of what will happen to it and a lot of the time you can earmark your money. You can say I would like it to go to a homeless family," Swindle added.

A study from Better Business Bureau shows many people don't take steps to donate more wisely.

Nearly half of the people surveyed said they would verify their trust in a charity by looking at its finances. But only 11 percent said they would verify that charity did what it set out to do.

Jackie Wuska, CEO and President of the United Way of West Alabama, offered suggestions into choosing the right charity.

"To make it even more personal look at the individual charity's website. If things are posted for 2015 that might be a problem, look at the board of directors. Did you know any of these people? Are they individuals you know and trust,” Wuska said.

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance suggests going to Give.org to look up a charity and quickly and see if it has been BBB accredited.

