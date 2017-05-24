Tuscaloosa Co. DA defends more aggressive gun crime policy

"I'm a gun lover and a hater of gun crime. And so we wanted to create a plan that was focused on criminals with guns in an effort to make the people in our county safer,” Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said.

He defended his new gun policy that’s concerned some defense attorneys. It calls for a more strict prosecution of people accused of gun crimes locally.

It's backed by several police chiefs and law enforcement officers signed their names in support.

"So I think the concern is for people who don't have a gun themselves, but there may be a gun present, people have some concern how that would be looked at," Daniel Pruet explained.

Pruet is a criminal defense attorney who said there’s a worry among some lawyers that some people arrested would be unfairly penalized.

"The way they are looking at it, if there's a gun present, they're looking for jail time," Pruet added.

Webb believes that sends the right message to people responsible for the violent crime he wants to stop.

"We're concerned about the level of violent crime, particularly violent gun crime in Tuscaloosa," Webb added.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.