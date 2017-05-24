Concerns continue to grow at UAB after Trump proposes cuts to health care budget

Concerns continue to grow about proposed budget cuts to health care from the Trump administration.

"Without health care, there is going to be lot of dying going on. It's going to be that simple." Tommy Hare said.

Hare depends on Medicaid and Medicare for his health care.

"I got to have five operations. I got to have both feet operated on, right knee replaced and a right shoulder replaced," Hare said.

President Trump dropped his budget proposal Tuesday. It calls for a $800 billion cut to Medicaid over 10 years.

"The budget is bad for Alabama and it's bad for UAB and it's bad for hospitals in Alabama,” Will Ferniany said.

Ferniany, CEO of UAB Health Systems, says hospital personnel make up 60 percent of their expenses so any cost savings must come from job loss.

Another area of concern is a cut in research grants. UAB is a top 25 research grant university.

The loss of grants is also expected to cost UAB jobs.

"Each one of those researchers that get a grant is a small business. They hire five, six, 10 people. They are like a little business. They won't be here in Birmingham." Ferniany said.

Ferniany said the cuts in Medicaid will put more pressure on the state of Alabama to come with more funding.

So far the state has been unwilling to generate new taxes for healthcare for the poor.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.