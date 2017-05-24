Non-profit works to lure film makers to Birmingham

A new group is wants to bring a little bit of Hollywood to the Magic City.

"We have been a well-kept secret from Los Angeles and Hollywood," said Buddy Palmer, President and CEO of Create Birmingham said.

Create Birmingham, a non-profit, developed Film Birmingham.

Movie productions have found their way to Birmingham.

The move 42 about the life of baseball player Jackie Robinson filmed in downtown and at Rickwood Field.

The movie Woodlawn was also shot around the city.

Palmer said film makers like what they see in city.

"Birmingham is a great size city of film industry work from the core of downtown you can reach very diverse settings with a 20 to 30-minute drive," Palmer said.

Film Birmingham wants to be a one stop shop for film companies. Last year, they were in contact with about 15 productions.

They reached that number already this year.

"Film is ready economic development. Not only is it the cost of the production, but is the dollars left behind in the local community," Palmer said.

The state legislature looked at doing away with film incentives in the legislature but that effort failed. Palmer says tax incentives are critical to luring more productions to Alabama.

"I think it's incumbent on those of us in the industry to make sure our legislators understand the importance of the incentives and the impact," Palmer said.

The city of Birmingham has budgeted $250,000 to support Film Birmingham.

The agency is seeking to raise a total budget of $250,000.

