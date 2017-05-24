CNN report: Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian officials

According to a report from CNN, the Department of Justice says U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose meetings he had last year with Russian officials when he applied for his security clearance.

Sessions reportedly met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at least twice in 2016. The DOJ says Sessions did not note those meetings on the security clearance forms. The forms ask what contact you've had with a foreign government during the last seven years.

For the full report, check out the CNN article here: http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/politics/jeff-sessions-russian-officials-meetings/index.html

We'll have more details here as they are available.

