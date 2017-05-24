School bus and vehicle collide in Helena - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School bus and vehicle collide in Helena

Source: WBRC video
HELENA, AL (WBRC) -

A school bus and another vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon in Helena.

Police say children were on board at the time but they were not harmed.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle caused the collision. They do not know if that person was hurt.

The collision took place at Cahaba Falls Lane on Highway 52.

