Editorial: Grace Under Pressure

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Wednesday, May 24, 2017:

I have the upmost respect and appreciation for the prosecution, as well as all the men and women in blue that have made it their mission to seek justice. I have prayed for God's wisdom and for His will to be done from the very beginning of this case. This is the outcome that we are left with. I'm not one to argue with God. I feel that in this case God may want to exemplify grace over earthly justice. I've got two young boys at home that I can't wait to get back to.

If you want the epitome of grace, courage and fortitude look no further than Heather Gilotti. The quote that I just read was from Heather following the acquittal of the teenage boy charged with the murder of her American hero, American veteran, husband Mike Gilotti. A man who, by all measures, deserved to live a long and happy life with his wife and two young boys. That future was cut short one early January morning in Hoover as Mike was shot and killed leaving his home on his way to the gym.

I’ve never met Heather, but I am inspired by her strength and bravery under overwhelmingly difficult circumstances. Her two boys are lucky to have a mom like her and we can, through her words that I shared, glean just one of the reasons why Mike wanted to spend the rest of his life with her: grace under pressure.

Heather, our hearts go out to you and your entire family and we trust that Mike’s memory will live out in those two beautiful boy’s lives as they grow older. They had a remarkable father and will continue to have a remarkable mother.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.