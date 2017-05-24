First Alert: Scattered showers continue Wednesday evening

After a wet start to Wednesday, we're seeing some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. The rain isn't over. As the upper-level system rotates across the area, we'll see additional showers and thunderstorms fire up through the late afternoon and evening hours.

There is a chance for severe storms farther east in Georgia and the Carolinas. Temperatures this afternoon will remain in the lower to mid 70s. Expect the spotty showers to dot the radar throughout the evening hours.

If you're going to the Train concert this evening, you can plan for a few brief showers. Temperatures tonight will be cool with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s.

Get ready for some gorgeous weather Thursday and Friday. We're expecting mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain mild on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. By Friday, we're expecting a significant warm up. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Saturday is going to be your pool and grilling day as we enter the Memorial Day Weekend. It will be hot with highs reaching 90 degrees. We could see a small chance for rain after 5pm Saturday. The weather should be perfect for outdoor events or even washing the car.

First Alert: Rain returns to the forecast Sunday afternoon/evening. The highest chances for rain will be Sunday evening through Monday morning. This means the first half of Memorial Day will likely be a bit wet. By Monday afternoon, the rain chances should decrease. Highs on Memorial Day will reach the lower 80s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 80s.

