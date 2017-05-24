Operation Clean Sweep nets 49 drug arrests in Etowah County

Etowah County drug agents arrested 49 people on 101 warrants after a drug raid that began just after dawn.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit left their headquarters just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Operation Clean Sweep, a cleanup operation, they say, is aimed at neighborhoods where multiple citizens reported drug activity.

"A lot of these are taken off intels and sometimes they don't think we're getting to the intels," said Woody Johnson, the commander of the DEU. "But you know, we may make, be making buys and stuff like that, and hopefully this will clear up some of the problems in their neighborhood, they've been calling in about."

Johnson said after the buys, the warrants were taken out and on the morning of the raid, distributed among several teams covering parts of Gadsden and Etowah County.

Johnson said most of the 275 warrants against 147 individuals concern either heroin or meth, and many were from drug dealers--felony counts of unlawful distribution, even a few trafficking.

Before the raid began, however, the drug agents--along with deputies, FBI agents, ATF agents, U.S. Marshals and officers from Gadsden, Glencoe, Rainbow City and Altoona--were lectured about safety. But they got more than just the normal talk about gunfire--they were warned about the drugs themselves.

Some 49 people arrested on drug warrants in Etowah County DEU's Operation Clean Sweep #WBRC pic.twitter.com/BoCaEfU39e — Dixon Hayes (@fox6dixonhayes) May 24, 2017

"Every deputy should have this right here in their vehicle, Narcan, okay? Nasal spray Narcan," Sims told the crowd.

He also warned them about other drugs.

"We're also seeing other things like carfentanyl, which is about a hundred times stronger than heroin. A small amount can knock a man down," Sims said.

Johnson also warned about carfentanyl.

"It's a danger to the community, and to the officers going out. You know, if you just breathe it in, or get it on your hand, it can absorb through the skin, and you know, make the officer go down. And you know, that's the last thing we want to happen," Johnson said.

The team with whom Johnson and Sims traveled, did, indeed, find drugs at their second stop. Four people were arrested--two on felony warrants and two more "collateral" arrests. That stop in Alabama City also listed the white powder that brought out the purple gloves handed out to each team before the raid.

Etowah County holds four of these raids each year, one per quarter. Those who haven't been arrested are being urged by Sheriff Todd Entrekin to turn themselves in.

