Operation Clean Sweep nets 49 drug arrests in Etowah County

After a wet start to Wednesday, we're seeing some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. The rain isn't over. As the upper-level system rotates across the area, we'll see additional showers and thunderstorms fire up through the late afternoon and evening hours.More >>
Etowah County drug agents arrested 49 people on 101 warrants after a drug raid that began just after dawn.More >>
The big picture shows the most active weather impacting Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas the rest of Wednesday. Elsewhere, we still are not out of the woods for passing showers and storms today. They'll be scattered in nature this afternoon and lingering through midnight.More >>
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama member businesses have contributed nearly $40,000 to scholarships that will allow Tuscaloosa City Schools students to attend the system’s new Summer Enrichment Camps.More >>
Alabama state troopers confirm a child has been killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.More >>
