Alabama fires baseball coach Greg Goff

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.

For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.

After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.

After only one season with the Crimson Tide, head baseball coach Greg Goff was fired Wednesday by University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne.

The news comes after the Tide's season ended last week with a less than stellar 19-34-1 record on the season with a 5-24-1 SEC record, putting them last place in the conference and keeping them out of the 12 team field of the SEC Tournament.

Current associate head coach Terry Rooney will take over the program in the interim while a search for a new head coach takes place.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, AD Byrne said Goff was let go 'without cause' meaning the university is responsible for paying him for the remaining four years on his contract unless he finds work elsewhere.

"Won't put a time frame on finding a new coach" Byrne pic.twitter.com/D8yW40NbEl — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) May 24, 2017

As for a timetable in looking for a replacement, Byrne wants to find the best fit for the long term.

Former Athletics Director Bill Battle hired Goff back in June 2016. He was the 31st head coach in Alabama baseball history.

#Bama AD Greg Byrne has announced that @AlabamaBSB coach Greg Goff has been dismissed. — Rick Karle (@RickKarle) May 24, 2017

Goff's resume was impressive coming into Tuscaloosa with 13 years as a head coach and six 40-plus win seasons during his time at Campbell and Louisiana Tech.

Before that success, he had worked in Alabama from 2004 to 2007 when he was head coach at the University of Montevallo.

The following is a press release from the Alabama Athletics Department:

Greg Goff has been relieved of his duties as head coach of The University of Alabama baseball program effective immediately, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“Things are not easy for these coaches; their families; this program; and this is not something we take lightly at all,” said Byrne. “I would like to thank Coach Goff and his staff for their contributions over the past year, and I wish them well in future endeavors. Coach Goff has had a lot of success over the years as a baseball coach, and I know that he will have success in the future as well.

“We felt this was the best decision going forward for our baseball program, and that is why we made the decision. You look at these situations when it comes to coaches, and you decide, ‘What is the best long-term solution for the program?’ – not based off a season or anything like that – just based off the long-term health of the program.

“As we move forward and look ahead, we are looking for the best possible baseball coach that we can get with college experience – that can be a head coach, that can be an assistant coach – but we want somebody that has been in college baseball and understands the dynamics of that.

“We have a lot of desirable resources here at The University of Alabama, including: the incredible stadium, our budget – we fund our baseball program at a very high level – and the Alabama brand that gives all of our teams the ability to recruit nationally for the best opportunity for success. People want to be at Alabama. This is a great and special place, and we are all fortunate to be a part of this athletics department.”

Associate head coach Terry Rooney will now serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Goff has been named. The search to hire Alabama baseball’s next head coach will begin immediately.