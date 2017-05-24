Alabama fires baseball coach Greg Goff

After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
The MSU senior leads the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (.415), hits (85), RBI (73), home runs (20), doubles (28), slugging percentage (.873) and total bases (179). He is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.More >>
Ole Miss softball adds another check to a historic 2017 season. SEC Championship - Check. Most wins in a season - Check. Hosting NCAA Regionals - Check. Winning Oxford Regional - Check. Ole Miss beat North Carolina 7-2 Sunday to win the Oxford Regional. Mike Smith's Rebels advance to Super Regionals for the first time in program history. They will face the winner of the Los Angeles Regional. If UCLA wins, the Rebs are heading to LA. If Cal State Fullert...More >>
Columbia's love affair with Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow could be coming to an end soon, according to a report.More >>
