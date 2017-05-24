Renie, born in February 1999, is a loving young lady who tries hard to please others. She is very artistic and loves arts and crafts, especially crocheting. She also enjoys playing games on her tablet, listening to music on her iPod, watching TV, and going to the park.

Renie loves shopping and is looking for a mother who will indulge this passion. She enjoys attention and would flourish in a family able to devote their time and attention to her. She will also need a family that provides consistent structure, patience, and unconditional love.

Renie receives special education services in school. She loves to read and considers English her best subject. She does not enjoy math or science. Due to past experiences, Renie receives counseling and medication to address emotional issues. Renie is very excited about finding a forever family. She desires a family consisting of two parents and other children.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.