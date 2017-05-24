Tuscaloosa area businesses contribute $40,000 for summer enrichment scholarships

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama member businesses have contributed nearly $40,000 to scholarships that will allow Tuscaloosa City Schools students to attend the system’s new summer enrichment camps.



The camps begin in June. The Tuscaloosa City School System created the program as a way to keep students learning throughout the summer. “It all goes back to that ‘summer slide’ that happens,” TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said.



“It is so important that students do not lose what they got the year before, so when we start next year, our students are fully prepared to keep going.”



Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Office Donny Jones explained the reason behind the business community’s support of the program. “West Alabama is in need of a strong skilled workforce, and that all starts with our education system,” Jones said.

“Innovative programs like this one will help prepare our students for the next step. Businesses have come together to help with scholarships for students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend summer enrichment programs.”



The cost of the program for students is $50/week, but school officials have said they do not want money to prevent any student from attending.



There is some space still available in the camps. Learn more about the Summer Enrichment Camps here.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.



