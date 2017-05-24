FIRST ALERT: Jill is still tracking scattered storms

The big picture shows the most active weather impacting Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas the rest of Wednesday. Elsewhere, we still are not out of the woods for passing showers and storms today. They'll be scattered in nature this afternoon and lingering through midnight.

A FIRST ALERT remains for this activity to impact those with outdoor plans like the SEC baseball tournament and travelers. It doesn't look like the greatest either for those going out to Oak Mountain to watch Train with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield play at 7 p.m.. Bring rain gear! Breezy and feeling less humid! The winds will be lighter Wednesday night and temperatures will go from the lower 70s this afternoon to the 50s tonight.

Much better weather is in store for Thursday. You’ll probably need a light jacket in the morning and you won’t have to worry about having an umbrella. Honestly, I think the baseball players out at the SEC tournament will be very pleased with the weather and highs in the 70s!

On Friday, muggy air returns, sunshine dominates, and temperatures rise into the upper 80s. The weather will remain dry if you have outdoor plans or are traveling for Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday still looks like the pick of the weekend so far with mainly dry and hot weather. I am adding in a slight chance for a late PM/early evening shower or storm north of I-20, but otherwise it is looking good for those going to Smith Lake Park for the Memorial Day Festival, the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival and the SEC game at noon.

On Sunday morning, the chance for rain and storms returns to far north Alabama. And it looks like the stormy corridor will gradually shift southward with time during the day. The greatest chance during the day looks to set up north of I-20 and include all of Central Alabama on Sunday night. That means the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival could be wet at times and I would plan accordingly. I think the SEC championship game should be dry as of now, but as we know that could change as we get closer to Sunday.

A FIRST ALERT for anyone camping on Sunday night because the chance for showers and storms looks to rise.

Memorial Day looks damp to start as of now and the stormiest weather shifting to South Alabama and the Gulf Coast during the afternoon hours. Of course, it’s early out and we will likely see changes with the weekend forecast so please chance back for updates daily.

