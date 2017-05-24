UPDATE: Child killed in two-vehicle crash in Blount Co.

Alabama state troopers confirm a child has been killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on AL 79 near Fairview Church Road.
Four of the victims were in a red Cadillac SUV.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital.
