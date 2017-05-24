UPDATE: Child killed in two-vehicle crash in Blount Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Child killed in two-vehicle crash in Blount Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama state troopers confirm a child has been killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on AL 79 near Fairview Church Road. 

Four of the victims were in a red Cadillac SUV.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital.

