UPDATE: Child killed in two-vehicle crash in Blount Co.

Alabama state troopers confirm a child has been killed and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Blount County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on AL 79 near Fairview Church Road.

Four of the victims were in a red Cadillac SUV.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to UAB Hospital.

