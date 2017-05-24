UPDATE: 2 children, 1 adult dead after two-vehicle crash in Blount Co.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two children and an adult died after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Alabama Highway 79 near Fairview Church Road a couple of miles south of Cleveland.

According to ALEA state troopers, 47-year-old Deana Whitfield of Locust Fork was driving a Cadillac SRX that collided with a Jeep Cherokee driven by an unidentified 16-year-old from Blountsville.

Whitfield was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A 7-year-old girl in Whitfield's car was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. A 5-year-old girl in the same vehicle was taken to St. Vincent's Blount Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officials say no other details are available as troopers continue their investigation.

