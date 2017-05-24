Coroner identifies 2 children killed in Blount Co. crash on Wednesday

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two children and an adult died after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Wednesday morning.

The coroner has identified the children as 7-year-old Sierra Grace Thomas and 5-year-old Maddison Ava Thomas.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 79 near Fairview Church Road a couple of miles south of Cleveland.

According to ALEA state troopers, 47-year-old Deana Whitfield of Locust Fork was driving a Cadillac SRX that collided with a Jeep Cherokee driven by an unidentified 16-year-old from Blountsville.

Whitfield was airlifted to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Sierra, who was in Whitfield's car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Maddison, who was in the same vehicle, was taken to St. Vincent's Blount Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officials say no other details are available as troopers continue their investigation.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so on the girls' GoFundMe page or directly at this account: Hometown Bank P.O. Box 397 Oneonta, AL 35121 ATTN: Sheena.

