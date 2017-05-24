Coroner identifies 2 children killed in Blount Co. crash on Wednesday

Temperatures are climbing into the lower to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. We are seeing a few clouds dot the sky this afternoon.More >>
Temperatures are climbing into the lower to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. We are seeing a few clouds dot the sky this afternoon.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two children and an adult died after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Wednesday morning.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm two children and an adult died after a two-vehicle crash in Blount County Wednesday morning.More >>
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary want to warn people about what is sometimes called a “silent killer” electric shock drowning.More >>
Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary want to warn people about what is sometimes called a “silent killer” electric shock drowning.More >>
It is a beautiful day and it feels amazing outside! Expect temperatures to top off in the 70s.More >>
It is a beautiful day and it feels amazing outside! Expect temperatures to top off in the 70s.More >>
A Center Point man was arrested after police say that he tried to lure a teenager into his car for sex.More >>
A Center Point man was arrested after police say that he tried to lure a teenager into his car for sex.More >>