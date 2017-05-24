UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner identifies remains found in Cahaba River

UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner identifies remains found in Cahaba - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified human remains found May 20 near the Cahaba River as Tavis Domingue.

The 44-year-old man was from Madisonville, Louisiana. He was last seen on April 18 in Argo.

A cause of death has not been released.

