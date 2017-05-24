Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help identifying human remains

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help identity human remains found May 20 in a creek near the Cahaba River.

Authorities say the remains belong to an adult white male between 5'10" and 6'1". The man was wearing a purple long sleeve button up shirt, dark gray dress pants, black leather belt, a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt with orange "I FEAR NO EVIL, RANGER UP" written on the back. He was aslo wearing black dress socks, black size 9 lace up dress shoes, green boxer shorts and a silver "Kershaw" folding pocket knife was found in the pants pocket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at (205) 930-3603.

