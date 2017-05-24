Car drives off parking deck in Birmingham, driver is OK - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Car drives off parking deck in Birmingham, driver is OK

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A woman is OK after driving off a parking deck across from the old Children’s Hospital and landing upside down.

The accident just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday at 7th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

A spokesperson for Children's Of Alabama says the driver was an employee with the hospital and she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

