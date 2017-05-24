Car drives off parking deck in Birmingham, driver is OK

A woman is OK after driving off a parking deck across from the old Children’s Hospital and landing upside down.

The accident just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday at 7th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

A spokesperson for Children's Of Alabama says the driver was an employee with the hospital and she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

WBRC has a crew on the scene and we are working to bring you more information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.