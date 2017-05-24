FIRST ALERT: Look out for rain slick roads Wednesday morning

Look out for rain slick roadways this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the works today so grab the umbrella before you leave.

Look for highs today in the low to mid-70s.

Tonight we will likely see isolated showers with lows in the 50s and winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Look for clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

We should be warming up under mostly clear skies for Friday into Saturday. Look for morning temperatures in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Showers return to our forecast for Sunday into Memorial Day.

