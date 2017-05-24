UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found

Authorities have located a missing Bessemer man who suffers dementia and schizophrenia.

Ronald Boykin, 66, was last seen Tuesday wearing red pajamas, a light blue jacket and a facility arm bracelet at the Oak Trace Nursing Home, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was found across the street from the facility. Medics are on the scene.

