UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Ronald Boykin (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) Ronald Boykin (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have located a missing Bessemer man who suffers dementia and schizophrenia. 

Ronald Boykin, 66, was last seen Tuesday wearing red pajamas, a light blue jacket and a facility arm bracelet at the Oak Trace Nursing Home, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was found across the street from the facility. Medics are on the scene. 

