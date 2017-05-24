UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found

Look out for rain slick roadways this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the works today so grab the umbrella before you leave.More >>
Vacant stores are not something a mall owner ever wants to see. Right now at Brookwood Village, there are approximately 18 shops that are empty.More >>
Authorities are searching for a Bessemer man who suffers dementia and schizophrenia.More >>
The Birmingham Housing Authority is partnering up with Regions Bank to expand a job training program. The partnership is an investment and could help thousands throughout the city. Regions awarded HABD a $25,000 grant to expand efforts to provide workforce development programs.More >>
Tuscaloosa couple John and Emily Bruce, who were killed in a house boat fire in Scottsboro, owned a popular tomato farm in town.More >>
