Jobs training program expanding to Birmingham public housing residents

The Birmingham Housing Authority is partnering up with Regions Bank to expand a job training program. The partnership is an investment and could help thousands throughout the city. Regions awarded HABD a $25,000 grant to expand efforts to provide workforce development programs.

Vashonda Armer works in the community center at Loveman Village. She just graduated from the Birmingham Housing Authority's Soft Skills Workshop Development program. A week-long job training course for people who live in public housing. She learned skills like how to interview for a job, resume writing, and problem solving.

"I was one of those type of people where I wasn't comfortable with a lot of problems but this has taught me how to really pretty much go at a problem head on,” Armer said.

The job training program is working according to Birmingham Housing Authority President Michael Lundy. It's now expanding to other housing locations.

"Many of our residents are willing to work. They just need some training to prepare for some of the available jobs that exist in the city of Birmingham,” Lundy said.

Lundy says many residents don't want to spend their entire lives in public housing and says this program could be a stepping stone for them.

"They want a way up and out and this is the beginning steps to becoming self-sufficient is having a sustainable job and a career,” Lundy added.

Armer hopes to one day own a business. She highly encourages people to take advantage of a program that could be life changing.

"A lot of times you don't know what’s behind a door until you open it. So if you don't take the chance and take this program, you don't know what’s out there for you,” Armer said.

This program is a part of the Housing Authority's “Up and Out” initiative which is designed to lead people to a more fruitful life by connecting them with better jobs, higher education and possibly home ownership.

For more information, visit https://www.habd.org/

