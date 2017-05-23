Tuscaloosa couple killed in boat fire leave behind beloved tomato farm

Authorities with the Tarrant Police Department say one person died after a multi-car wreck on Tuesday evening.More >>
The Birmingham Housing Authority is partnering up with Regions Bank to expand a job training program. The partnership is an investment and could help thousands throughout the city. Regions awarded HABD a $25,000 grant to expand efforts to provide workforce development programs.More >>
Tuscaloosa couple John and Emily Bruce who was killed in a house boat fire in Scottsboro owned a popular tomato farm in town.More >>
Birmingham city councilman Marcus Lundy announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election.More >>
Expect another wet drive to work on Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 80-percent.More >>
