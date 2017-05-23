Tuscaloosa couple killed in boat fire leave behind beloved tomato farm

Tuscaloosa couple John and Emily Bruce who was killed in a house boat fire in Scottsboro owned a popular tomato farm in town.

Even though John and Emily Bruce retired years ago they meant so much to their customers and to the owners they sold their tomato farm too.

“I met John at the farmers market he used to joke with me you ought to buy this farm,” said Karen Wallace Miss Emily’s owner.

“Karen heard about the farm and I was like no way no way we are going to buy a tomato farm,” said Vince Wallace Miss Emily’s owner.

The Wallaces did buy the farm from the Bruces not too long after that.

“Buying the farm from John and Emily there was a real lot to learn,” said Wallace.

John and Emily helped them every step of the way before fulfilling their dream to live on a house boat.

“We’d get the did you hear from John and Emily at all and initially early on we were hearing from them quite a bit and they wore more than happy to be on a house boat,” said Wallace.

Not knowing their house boat would catch on fire while they were sleeping, investigators said an electrical problem was the cause.

“To be able to say ah we’re retiring and then have this happen it’s just awful,” said Wallace.

When the couple tried to escape, officials say they were empowered by the smoke and no working smoke alarms were found.

“I think sometimes we don’t think of an RV or boat as a home away from home. We think of it as recreational vehicle but again anywhere you sleep it’s important to have working smoke alarm,” Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Chief Alan Martin.

The Wallaces found a love for farming tomatoes because of the Bruces and they said they plan to keep Miss Emily’s name alive.

The Wallaces have owned Miss Emily’s tomato farm for four years now and said the Bruces will never be forgotten.

