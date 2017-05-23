UPDATE: 15-year-old Curry High School student killed in Walker Co. crash

The Walker County coroner has identified a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Anita Renee Jenkins was a passenger in a car that left the road and hit a utility pole before hitting a tree.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 269 a mile south of Parrish just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jenkins went to Curry High School.

The 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driven by an unidentified 17-year-old. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

