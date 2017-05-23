15-year-old teen dies after wreck in Walker County

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a teenager in Walker County on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 269 a mile south of Parrish just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The currently unidentified 15-year-old teen died when the car she was a passenger in left a roadway and struck a utility pole before hitting a tree.

The 2006 Chevrolet Impala was driven by an unidentified 17-year-old. The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

