FIRST ALERT: Plan on some early morning rain

Expect another wet drive to work on Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 80-percent. Warm and muggy conditions will persist with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will be highest before lunch. By the afternoon, the rain chances should taper off a bit as the system exists. Cloudy and cooler weather is expected Wednesday night with lows in the 50s.

At the SEC tournament at the Hoover Met, we'll likely see another round of Wednesday morning rain followed by drier weather during the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the lower 70s.

Memorial Day Weekend: The weather is going to be a real mixed-bag. Saturday will be the best day for some pool time and outdoor fun. Expect mostly sunny skies in the upper 80s. We'll see spotty showers and storms Saturday night with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will climb on Sunday with the possibility of some thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Sunday evening looks fairly wet. Memorial Day will be a bit drier with scattered showers and storms. Sunshine will be in short-supply.

