Birmingham councilman won't seek second term

Birmingham city councilman Marcus Lundy announced Tuesday he won't run for re-election.

He later discussed the decision on Facebook Live saying he made the announcement to allow time for more candidates to enter the race for the 9th district.

Lundy, who chairs the Economic, Development, Budget and Finance Committee, was elected to the Birmingham City Council in 2013. His district includes neighborhoods in Pratt City, Ensley, Smithfield, and North Birmingham.

Elections for Birmingham's mayor and council take place August 22.

