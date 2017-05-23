1 fatality in wreck on Highway 79

Authorities with the Tarrant Police Department say one person died after a multi-car wreck on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 79 in the 400 block of Pinson Valley Parkway.

According to officials, a silver car crossed the highway into oncoming traffic. That car was hit by a pickup truck. When the two automobiles collided, they caught fire.

The identity of the person who died in the wreck has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.