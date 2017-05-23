Event security CEO offers safety advice following terrorist attack in Manchester

The CEO of an event group, which sees well over 100 million people each year at events it services, has basic advice for patrons of large venues.



"There is a good chance if it's suspicious to you, it's going to be suspicious to security and law enforcement," Mike Jones of Event Operations Group said.

"The last thing you want to do is not report that suspicious person or activity or bag to law enforcement and security personnel."



The former police officer who now oversees a company that provides security and operations management for events throughout the country said it's important for patrons to understand screening at entry gates is for their safety and security.



Jones advises checking the list of prohibited items before attending an entertainment venue. He said providing a smooth entry process for yourself and friends helps security quickly do their job.



Once in a venue, security officials advise knowing your surroundings. Locate the exit closest to you and stay calm if an incident develops.

