Juror says Wells trial was a 'tough job'

The jury foreperson in the Charleston Wells trial called the nearly week long deliberation a "tough job," but felt the jury did their duty in reaching a not guilty verdict for the first of four people accused in the January 2016 shooting of Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti.

"I try to distance myself from negative talk," Alving Pennington said. "We were there to do a job and came up with a verdict we thought was fair."

Pennington was not aware of some criticism that followed the verdict in the nearly two week trial.

Wells, 17, was convicted of nine counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle during the trial.

Pennington declined to elaborate on what appeared to be heated deliberations.

After clearing the courtroom during deliberations on Thursday, Judge David Carpenter talked with jurors. When observers were allowed back in the courtroom, Judge Carpenter told jurors to be "respectful" and listen to fellow jurors during the deliberations.

He repeated those instructions the following morning. Two hours later, the jury sent a message to the court it had a verdict.

"We had to start from the beginning. We had to go with evidence presented to us and when we did, that helped all 12 jurors," Pennington said.

He also felt there was reasonable doubt that Wells took part in the shooting of Gilotti, a husband and father of two who came in contact with at least some of the suspects when he left his home for an early morning workout.

Pennington said testimony from both Wells and co-defendant Darrian Bryant, 17, who was called by the state, was only a minor part of the jury's consideration.

"We knew what was ahead of us with those two guys testimony," Pennington said. "You've got to think about credibility. So, we didn't go a whole lot on that, but the evidence presented to us."

Prosecutors said Wells, Bryant, Ahmad Johnson and De'ron Lucas were a part of a gang, M-Tre, that broke into vehicles. The state said the group progressed from vehicle break-ins to a shooting in Fultondale and an armed robbery Pelham only days before confronting Gilotti in his Hoover driveway.

Bryant testified he watched Wells get out of a stolen truck to ask Gilotti for directions, "upped his gun" and shot Gilotti in the back as he fled toward his house.

Wells contradicted Bryant on the witness stand. He said Johnson and Bryant approached Gilotti with guns as Wells watched from the truck. He told the juror Johnson fatally shot Gilotti in the back.

Johnson's trial is scheduled for June 12.

Wells remains in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting sentencing for his vehicle break-in convictions.

