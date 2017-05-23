Vacant stores at Brookwood Village could equal big changes

Vacant stores are not something a mall owner ever wants to see. Right now at Brookwood Village, there are approximately 18 shops that are empty.



Brookstone is latest store to apparently to close its doors. A company spokesperson for the store has not responded to our question as to whether the move is permanent.



However, despite the vacancies, Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer is not hitting the panic button.



"I don't think there should be any concern at all from residents or other businesses about any store closings. I think that's probably part of their [mall owners] larger plan," said McBrayer.



What that plan is McBrayer isn't at liberty to say. He does use words like "expansion", "re-positioning," and "bringing in new retailers" to describe it.



"We've seen some of the preliminary plans on what Brookwood is going to become, and it's going to be very exciting for the city of Homewood," said McBrayer.



A mall spokesperson says that Brookwood does have future plans for the property and incoming tenants. However, the company is not able to reveal any of that information at this time.

