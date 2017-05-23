Gardendale asks court to stop transfer of elementary schools pending appeal

One day after attorneys for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed a motion to stay a ruling issued last month that would allow Gardendale to take control of two elementary schools, the city of Gardendale is joining the motion requesting those schools not be transferred to their control until an appeal is heard.

Similar to the events of yesterday, in addition to requesting the stay, Gardendale City Schools filed a notice of appeal in federal court.

If granted, the stay would stop the transfer of the elementary schools until after appeals are heard before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

In the filings, the Gardendale School Board indicates they would prefer to take control of all schools in the area at the same time, including middle and high schools.

