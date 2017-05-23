Woman pleads guilty to two murder charges in Tuscaloosa County

Angel Jones smiled and waved to reporters Tuesday as Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies walked her into the county courthouse.

Prosecutors originally charged her with capital murder in the deaths of Roger Alan Gregg and his ex-wife Missy Hutchins in May, 2015.

She pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to concurrent life in prison sentences.

Jones had been in a relationship with Gregg and lived with him for a time.

Authorities believe she became enraged after finding Hutchins in Greggs' home in Buhl.

They say she beat them with parts of furniture before eventually stabbing both of them to death.

"Viscious, tragic. At the same time, it's undisputed that she committed these murders. Goes back to all the probabilities of a crime of passion, crime of jealousy," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Cross.

She left court without offering an apology to the victims' families inside the courtroom.

Jones will eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.

