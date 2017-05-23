Walker County residents facing important vote this summer

Walker County is facing a very important vote later this summer. Walker County has accumulated a $27 million debt over the years. The county is proposing a one-cent sales tax to pay off the debt and to provide new money for county services.

"The money will be earmarked to go back to what we need," Jerry Bishop, Chairman of the Walker Co. Commission said.

The one cent sales tax is expected to raise about $7 million a year.

*$1.5 million would go to pay off the debt

*$500,000 to public safety

*$200,000 volunteer fire and rescue departments

*The rest would go to roads

Walker County taxpayers are split over the tax plan. "I feel like your taxes here on your sales taxes is already nine percent. That is pretty high. For us we just moving here from Florida. We were at six percent,” said Kevin Daniels.

But other taxpayers are concerned about the loss of jobs and possible services. "I think the one percent would be a good thing for us. We are not going to notice it much when we are paying it," Bonnie Barton said.

If the tax fails, the county is looking at layoffs and possibly bankruptcy. "We will probably end up with lines, but we will have to shut our services down because we will have to lay off employees," Bishop said.

The vote is set for August 15.

