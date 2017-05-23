President Trump's budget proposal could strain healthcare providers

Alabama hospitals are concerned about a new proposed federal budget. President Donald Trump is proposing a cut of $800 billion out of Medicaid over the next ten years. It's a part of the president's $4.1 trillion budget for 2018.

Many hospitals in Alabama take in Medicaid patients for care. Cutting those funds will put additional strain on those healthcare providers. "Cuts in Medicaid, cuts in services means you potentially have more uninsured patients going to these hospitals. Uncompensated care that already affects their ability on razor thins margins," Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Children's of Alabama has about 65-percent of its patients on Medicaid. Cooper Green Mercy Health Services has just 13 percent, but most of the other patients are paid out of the indigent healthcare fund.

Children's and rural hospitals are expected to be hit hard by the federal cuts. "Eighty percent of Alabama's rural hospitals are operating in the red as it is. So you can imagine any cuts in a negative margin will be unsustainable," Howard said.

The state of Alabama has used BP money to prop up Medicaid locally, but Howard says that runs out in 2018. "We have to recognize we have a budget problem in the state and some type of revenue measures have to be considered," Howard said.

The Alabama Hospital Association believes medical facilities and Medicaid patients across the state will contact Alabama’s congressional delegation asking them to change the president’s budget.

