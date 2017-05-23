President Trump's budget proposal could strain healthcare providers

Angel Jones smiled and waved to reporters Tuesday as Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies walked her into the county courthouse. Prosecutors originally charged her with capital murder in the deaths of Roger Alan Gregg and his ex-wife Missy Hutchins in May, 2015.More >>
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a fatal wreck has occurred on Highway 160, west of Cleveland.More >>
Walker County is facing a very important vote later this summer. Walker County has accumulated a $27 million debt over the years. The county is proposing a one-cent sales tax to pay off the debt and to provide new money for county services.More >>
Alabama hospitals are concerned about a new proposed federal budget. President Donald Trump is proposing a cut of $800 billion out of Medicaid over the next ten years. It's a part of the president's $4.1 trillion budget for 2018.More >>
The Islamic Society of Tuscaloosa building is one link in a string of crimes that may lead to one person.More >>
