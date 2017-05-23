Authorities may be closing in on suspect wanted in nationwide string of mosque burglaries

The Islamic Society of Tuscaloosa building is one link in a string of crimes that may lead to one person.

The Associated Press and other news agencies quote law enforcement authorities who now believe the same person who struck here also burglarized similar Islamic places of worship in Gadsden, Anniston, and out of state.

Security video from several crime scenes shows what appears to be the same suspect.

"We're actively following up on several leads we've received. We've got some good information on some possible suspects or a possible suspect. You know if we can locate and identify the suspect, they'll be picked up," according to Capt. Brad Mason with Tuscaloosa Police.

Tuscaloosa Police released pictures showing the car driven by the burglar.

He got away with a safe containing cash and several religious items.

That's similar to what was taken at other mosques.

Local authorities are working with the FBI to positively identify and find the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.