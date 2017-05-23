Man, 55, killed in St. Clair Co. crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man, 55, killed in St. Clair Co. crash

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

An Ashville man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in St. Clair County.

Alabama State Troopers say Donald Peace, 55, died at a hospital shortly after the 1999 Ford van he was driving collided with a 1998 Peterbilt tractor trailer.

The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on U.S. 411 in Odenville. 

The driver of the Peterbilt was not hurt.

