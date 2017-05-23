Executive Director of BJCC says venue provides safe, secure location for patrons

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) hosts hundreds of events every year.

Executive Director Tad Snider says the venue operates under safety protocols that were developed based on best practices established by the Department of Homeland Security and the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM).

"The BJCC and our industry as a whole are keenly aware of the environment we live in today and are continually evaluating trends and best practices to provide safe and secure venues for our patrons," said Snider.

He also says the BJCC public safety and security teams benefit from advanced resources through IAVM, Homeland Security and relationships with local law enforcement and first responders.

Snider's statements come after the suicide bombing attack in Manchester, England during an Ariana Grande concert.

