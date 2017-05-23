FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Scattered showers, storms Tuesday

FIRST ALERT remains for scattered showers and storms Tuesday that will be hit and miss in nature. The heaviest storms will form during the late afternoon hours and linger through the evening hours. That means if you are going to the SEC Hoover Baseball Tournament that you better plan on some possible wet weather. Expect the muggy feel to the air to linger through Wednesday morning.



Tuesday night, the chance for showers and storms increases to 70 percent and will linger through Wednesday morning. That round could contain heavy rainfall and gusty wind producers. Wraparound clouds and showers will also be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The SEC game in the morning stands a better chance of being impacted by rain than the afternoon game.



Comfortable air takes over for an entire day! Thursday is the pick of the week! The weather looks fantastic for those going out to Oak Mountain to watch Train with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield play at 7 p.m.



On Friday, muggy air returns, sunshine dominates and temperatures rise into the upper 80s. The weather will remain dry if you have outdoor plans or are traveling for Memorial Day Weekend.



Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend so far with dry and hot weather. So far so good for those going to Smith Lake Park for the Memorial Day Festival, the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival and the SEC game at noon.



On Sunday morning, the chance for rain and storms returns to north Alabama. It looks like the stormy corridor will gradually shift southward with time during the day, though most of the coverage looks to be focused north as of now. That means the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival could be wet at times and I would plan accordingly.



A FIRST ALERT for anyone camping on Sunday night because the chance for showers and storms looks to rise.



Memorial Day looks damp to start as of now and the stormiest weather shifting to South Alabama and the Gulf Coast. Of course, it’s early out and we will likely see changes with the weekend forecast so please check back for updates daily.



